Molly Martin Writes New Book

Former Greenville resident Molly Martin has written a new book.

The current book is “Pontoon Week At The Lake,” the sixth in a series of books about her son.

Molly grew up in Greenville and is the daughter of the late Everett and Mary Martin, who owned insurance and real estate businesses.

She began writing to honor her son, a St. Louis lawyer who was 35 when he died. The books are children’s stories about Steilyn, his cousins and Molly’s family members.

Click below to hear her comments:

Molly told us “Pontoon Week at the Lake” is based partially on family pontoon trips to Mark Twain Lake over the summers. She said many of the stories are based on events that actually happened.

Click below for more:

Molly Martin’s books are available on Amazon and at The Strand in Pocahontas.