More On Wednesday Bank Robbery In Greenville

Brett S. Turok, 38, of Greenville, appeared in Bond County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon after he was charged with robbing the Bank of Hillsboro in Greenville on Wednesday afternoon.

Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer ordered that Turok be held without bail.

The defendant is charged with financial institution robbery, a Class 1 felony. The state alleges Turok, by use of intimidation, took US currency from the Bank of Hillsboro. A written note was given to a teller demanding money. No weapon was shown.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece has provided details of the incident. Police were contacted via a holdup alarm at Bank of Hillsboro at 1:38 p.m., and Greenville officers and Bond County deputies quickly went to the scene, less than two blocks away.

Bank employees reported they had just been robbed and they gave a description of the subject, who fled on foot. Chief Neece said the robber did not wear a mask and had his hood up. According to the chief, when the surveillance video was reviewed, officers allegedly recognized the man as Turok.

Officers immediately began patrolling the city in search of the robber, and Greenville, Bond County, Montgomery County, and Illinois State Police K-9 units were pressed into service. Fayette County also assisted.

Chief Neece said police then received information from someone that the been the subject might have gotten into a white Buick Regal. The chief reported police were familiar with the vehicle and quickly obtained detailed information about it.

The information about the possible suspect and vehicle was given to state police to broadcast on the police ISPERN radio system.

Police then received a tip that the vehicle was seen going westbound on Interstate 70. A state trooper located the vehicle and began following it. Eventually the driver of the car left I-70 at Route 4. The unit was stopped by police on Route 4 with an arrest made by troopers and other law enforcement officers from the Metro East area.

Chief Neece advised there were three people in the vehicle. Turok was a passenger and was taken into custody without incident just before 3 p.m.

The police chief said the other two people in the vehicle were brought in for questioning, then were released.

Chief Neece told WGEL, “Finding the suspect was absolutely a coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. We got the information out quick enough to where he didn’t get too far away.”