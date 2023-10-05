Mulberry Board Acts On Delinquent Water Bill Liens

The topic of delinquent water bills was discussed by the Mulberry Grove Village Board Monday night.

The board will continue its policy of shutting off water service when the water bill delinquency is $200 or more.

A motion was passed to give the village the right to file a lien against the property when a water user is delinquent $500 or more.

In all cases, the water bill must be paid for water service to be restored.

Trick or treat hours were set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Tuesday, October 31.

Village Board Member Shawna Henrichsmeyer, who was serving as mayor pro-tem at the meeting, said the Mulberry Grove Trunk or Treat will be Sunday, October 29.

The tax computation report from the Bond County clerk was reviewed by the board. Trustees agreed the report was okay and will have the mayor sign it.

A new board trustee was appointed this past summer. Amy Wright has joined the Mulberry Grove Village Board, taking the place of Charlie Hall.