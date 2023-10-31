New Health Board Member Seated, Grant Received & Finances Discussed

During the Bond County Board of Health’s monthly meeting this week, Jeff Rehkemper was welcomed as a new member. Rehkemper is serving as the representative from the Bond County Board, replacing Bernard Myers. With Myers having increased responsibilities as the Bond County Board Chairman, Rehkemper was appointed to fill his vacancy.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported that he will begin his term as President for the Illinois Association of Public Health Administrators in January. Eifert said, during this one-year term, he will have opportunity to advocate for small, rural health departments and increase visibility of downstate agencies in the State of Illinois.

Delayed payments from several grant programs continue to affect the Health Department’s financial picture. For the month of September, there was a $29,884 decrease in the department’s cash balance. According to Eifert, as funds from 3 grants are received along with county tax revenue, improvements will be realized. It was also reported, with the financial year ending November 30, budget revisions may be needed.

Eifert also announced the State of Illinois has awarded $9.5 million in funding to 40 different applicants across the state to support post-pandemic child and adolescent health. The size of the grants ranges from $83,000 to just over $400,000. Sixty percent of the grants are going to schools, 20% to hospital or clinic-based programs, 17.5% to local health departments and 2.5% to colleges. Bond County Health Department was one of the 40 awardees and will use the funding to support mental health in Bond County Schools.