New Library Proposed By Library Board

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, council members heard a presentation from the Greenville Public Library Board that recommended a new library building be constructed.

The current Carnegie library building, owned by the City of Greenville, was built in 1905.

Chance Vohlken, president of the library board, spoke to the council about the proposal. He said the library trustees were proclaiming their intent to build a new library in the city. He said they have simply outgrown their building, noting the space limitations and accessibility issues have grown to be obstacles too big to overcome. With a new building there will be more space, including community space for meetings and programs, home schooling, tutoring sessions, and more. He said the process began around 6.5 years ago.

Library Director Jo Keillor emphasized the library board has no desire to do away with the historic building.

Upon the construction of a new library building, library board members would like the current building to be repurposed, as seen fit by the city.

The library board is asking the council to identify and obtain a suitable location, help in obtaining grants, and provide legal support and guidance. It also wants reassurance that the current building will be maintained or repurposed.

While council members asked questions during the presentation, no discussion was held afterwards indicating members’ feelings about a new library building.