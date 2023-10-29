Numerous Kingsbury Park District Projects Underway

As always, there’s a lot happening in the Kingsbury Park District.

In addition to the construction of a new maintenance building at Jaycee Park, work is underway on additions and improvements at William Wait Park.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein told WGEL dirt work has been completed for the newly designed soccer/flag football fields on the south end of the park. Grass has been seeded and is coming up.

Grass is also growing at the future location of a dog park, south of the pool.

The dog park will be in the area where a playground was located for many years.

The playground is being moved to an area just north of the pavilion fence. Sauerwein reported new playground equipment has been ordered and it is anticipated it will be delivered in November. He added the equipment should be installed in January or February.

The park district director advised the building of pickleball courts on the north end of the park will be started in 2024.

The district has received a state grant to cover many of the costs for the projects.