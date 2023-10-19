Park District Maintenance Building Going Up

Work is progressing on the construction of a new maintenance building for the Kingsbury Park District.

The new structure is much larger than the very small metal shed the district’s maintenance employees worked out of for many years.

The maintenance building is going up on the south end of Jaycee Park, west of Dewey Street.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein gave an update on the project, noting the structure is coming along efficiently and once all of the metal, windows, and doors, are in, the contractors can begin work on the inside.

Millennium Construction of Lebanon received the contract for the project with a bid of $414,758. The park district is covering the cost with proceeds from bonds that were issued in 2022.