PHOTOS: GHS Homecoming Parade

The big Greenville High School homecoming parade was held Friday afternoon with the theme of “movies.”

Awards were presented to three floats.

Winning first place with their “Toy Story” float were the sophomores.

Second place went to the freshman class for its “Space Jam” float.

The seniors were third with “Finding Nemo.”

Former GHS Teacher Marsha Disch was parade grand marshal (pictured at top).

The Unit 2 High School Marching Comets and Greenville Junior High Marching Blue Jays were in the parade.

Also in the parade on floats or wagons were the FFA, the junior class, the GHS and Greenville Junior High cheerleaders, the football, volleyball, golf and girls’ tennis teams; and the GHS student council.

Riding in vehicles were Bond County Girl Scouts, the members of the homecoming court, last year’s queen, and king Mary Claire Dannaman and Chase Ruble, Miss Bond County Fair Maggie Goodson, and Junior Miss Bond County Fair Olivia Goodson.

Celebrating their class reunion, members of the Class of 1973 were on a wagon and in a vehicle.