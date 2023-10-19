Public Building Commission Position Filled

The Bond County Board has filled a position on the Public Building Commission, which became open with the retirement of member Tom Morgan.

The board had two men interested in the position.

After learning that the appointment was to be made by the county board chairman, upon the advice and consent of the other board members, Chairman Bernard Myers appointed Mark Gan.

Morgan and the building commission recommended William Ahern.

County Board Member Chris Timmermann said he doesn’t know either man but talked to several people in his district and was told they felt Gan would be good. Jacob Rayle commented he hasn’t heard anything bad about either man. Jeff Rehkemper said he felt Gan’s experience would be a good fit for the commission. Wes Pourchot said he has sat on a couple of boards with Ahern and “he’s pretty sharp.”

Gan joins the commission in November as Morgan’s term ends October 31.