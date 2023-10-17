Second Annual Witches Night A Big Success

The second annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Witches Night Out was held last Thursday night in Greenville.

It was a big success as a large crowd was in attendance, many of the participants dressed in their best witch’s clothing.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara was very pleased with everything, including the weather. She said the crowd was bigger now that the event was familiar and people knew what to expect. She said it was fun for the whole family. There were more vendors, food options, and contests as well.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Contest winners were:

Best Individual Costume – Valerie Chapman.

Best Hat – Christina Staff.

Best Cackle – Tracy Jeffers.

Best Group Costume – Kimberly Brewer, April Ruble, and Janet Goodall.

That date for the 2024 Witches Night Out is October 10.