Shots Fired, Rural MG Man Arrested Wednesday Night

70 year old Ronald D. Thielemann, of rural Mulberry Grove, was arrested Wednesday night following an incident involving shots fired in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a 911 call referencing a domestica incident involving a firearm at 7:51 PM on Wednesday, October 18. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of N 000 Street in rural Mulberry Grove, along with personnel from the Vandalia Police Department and Bond County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, law enforcement attempted to make contact and negotiate with Thielemann. A single shot was reportedly fired in an unknown direction from the residence at approximately 8:35 PM as deputies and police were attempting to negotiate Thielemann out of the residence safely. He reportedly exited the residence without incident at 8:51 PM.

Thielemann was charged on Thursday in Fayette County with 4 Felony counts related to the incident. Thielemann was charged with alleged Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class X Felony; Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, a Class 3 Felony; and 2 counts of Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm, a Class 4 Felony.