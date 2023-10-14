Sports Bar Presentation To Council

The Greenville City Council heard a presentation Tuesday night about the establishment of a sports bar in the former Watson’s Drug Store building in downtown Greenville.

Tim O’Donnell, from TJO Holdings, spoke to the council about the proposal.

The plan is to use the entire building, the main floor as a restaurant with fully stocked bar, the basement with a fully-stocked bar and cigar bar, and the upper level for six upscale apartments, adding four to the current two.

Outdoor seating and golf simulators are also in the plan. The total anticipated investment is between $2.55 million and $2.77 million.

TJO is asking from the city an incentive package using a TIF agreement and business district funds, a liquor license and outdoor seating.

It is proposed the restaurant will employ 15 people full-time, and 29 part-time.

The council will probably be holding a special meeting at the end of this month to address the sports bar.

O’Donnell said the facility would be known as Watson’s 19th Hole, with the restaurant called Birdies and Barrels and the basement 1869 Reserve.

The TJO company is a St. Louis based, locally-owned development firm that repositions businesses and real estate in communities.

It developed the Schlafly Highland Square in Highland, and has done other similar developments, including one in Wood River.