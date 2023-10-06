Sr. Center Appointments For Drug Enrollment

The Bond County Senior Center reports the open enrollment time for Medicare prescription drug plans is October 15 through December 7.

The center is providing local seniors extra help to compare 2024 Part D Medicare plans.

Appointments, conducted in-person, can be made by calling the senior center at 664-1465. They will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and after hour appointments are available upon request.

Assistance will also be offered to guide seniors in selecting a supplemental plan to fit their needs.

There is no charge for these services. They are for anyone getting ready to join Medicare or are already on Medicare.