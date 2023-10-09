Student Resource Officer Program Sees Success

Students throughout Bond County Unit #2 have become accustomed to the presence of Officer Taylor Hill, the new School Resource Officer for the school district. In a partnership between BCCU#2 and the Greenville Police Department, Officer Hill has maintained an active presence in each of the schools in the district since the beginning of the school year.

Dr. Olson, superintendent of schools, has seen great results early in Officer Hill’s tenure. “Taylor has done a great job of stepping into the school district. Prior to the school year, Officer Hill reviewed the duties of a School Resource Officer with our leadership team. His goals of providing safe learning environment, increasing positive interactions with our students, and acting as an informal counselor, educator, and law enforcement officer have provided a great resource for our students and the community.”

Chief of Police Stefan Neece echoed Dr. Olson’s sentiments: “Having a good SRO (School Resource Officer) means having the right attitude, approach, and demeanor. It also requires training in areas like child brain development, students with special needs, trauma-informed practices, and appropriate threat response. The community and school district are fortunate that Taylor Hill was with the Greenville PD, because he is the right person for the role of resource officer.”

Officer Hill’s actions have reflected the goals and demands of his position. “As a new administrator to the district, the support that Officer Hill has provided has been great,” said Chad Nelson, principal of Pocahontas Elementary. “He has touched base with students and staff and has done a good job of fostering relationships within our district.” Terry Swalley, Director of Student Services, provided further insight into Officer Hill’s impact. “Taylor has seamlessly transitioned into his role of SRO for the district. He has been an active part of the Social-Emotional Team and has been willing to step in and foster individual relationships with a large number of students. He is certainly an asset in serving the students of Bond County Unit #2.”