Suspect In Custody Following Standoff In Vandalia Thursday

Police responded to an incident in the 1500 block of N. 8th Street in Vandalia Thursday around 6:42 PM. A report was made of a disturbance in the area involving a man, later identified as 44 year old Steven D. Hilton, who was reportedly intoxicated and engaged in a heated argument outside of an apartment complex. When a police officer approached Hilton, he reportedly retreated into his apartment and armed himself with an AR-15 style assault rifle, equipped with an optic. The officer sought cover and immediately called for backup and a perimeter was secured around the area.

Vandalia residents were notified to avoid that area and those living nearby were told to shelter in place.

The standoff reportedly lasted just under an hour and a half and Hilton was safely taken into custody at 8:09 PM Thursday. Police reports indicate Hilton was observed loading a round into the chamber of his weapon.

A search of the residence and Hilton’s vehicle uncovered a collection of firearms and ammunition, including two Glock handguns, a Colt M4 Carbine 5.56 with attached optics and suppressor, a loaded PWS .308 rifle and a variety of other weapons.

Hilton has been charged with three counts of alleged Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.

Due to the nature of the incident, 8th Street in Vandalia was temporarily closed and nearby businesses were evacuated. The Freshman football game at Mark Greer Field was canceled and evacuated as a precaution.

Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray commended the swift and professional response of officers and all involved agencies and their coordinated efforts to ensure the safety of all parties involved. Other agencies assisting on the scene included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, St. Elmo Police Department, Ramsey Police Department, Illinois State Police, Rural Med EMS, ARCH Air Medical, the City of Vandalia Street Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Vandalia School District.

Chief Ray indicated the investigation into the incident continues.