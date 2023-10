The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified Monday morning of a residential burglary at a house along Maple Grove Avenue, north of Greenville.

WGEL has been told an investigation of the burglary led to the identification of a suspect and he is in custody.

There was forced entry into the home. The burglary is believed to have occurred Sunday night, and was reported to the sheriff’s department when it was discovered by the home owner Monday morning.