“The Play That Goes Wrong” At The Factory Theatre

The Factory Theatre announces that tickets are now on sale for its upcoming production of the uproarious comedy The Play That Goes Wrong. This side-splitting theatrical experience features a cast of talented performers from The Factory Theatre Players in antics that will leave audiences in stitches.

The Factory Theatre will showcase The Play That Goes Wrong on November 3, 4, 10, 11, and 12.

This witty, farcical play takes the audience on a riotous journey through the mayhem of an amateur drama group’s attempts to stage a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, and the result is an evening of non-stop chaos and, thus, non-stop laughter.

The production, directed by Gabby Kunz, brings together an ensemble of vibrant actors and crew members. It promises a night of high-energy entertainment to amuse audiences of all ages.

Kunz is an alumnus of Illinois State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. She has worked in television in the Chicago market and is currently attending Greenville University with her husband, where they are each acquiring their second bachelor’s degree in theology.

Gret Tindall, the producer of The Factory Theatre, remarks, “We are thrilled to bring ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ to the Greenville community. It’s a play that promises to entertain and delight audiences with its slapstick humor and clever comedic timing. A talented group of performers have put their hearts and souls into this production, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences.”

The Factory Theatre extends its gratitude to sponsors Scooters Coffee and DePaulo’s Floor Covering and Home Decor for their generous support and contributions to the success of this production.

Patrons can secure tickets for the show HERE or purchase tickets at the door on the show dates. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for Greenville University Students and those under 18.

For more information, contact Gret Tindall at factorytheatre@greenville.edu. Don’t miss this uproarious comedy event at The Factory Theatre!

Cast List:

• Trevor – Nico Waugh: Senior Student at Greenville High School

• Chris – Sophie Borwick: Greenville University Student

• Jonathan – Clayten Gan: Greenville HS Graduate – SWIC student

• Robert – Elusha Golovay: Senior Student at Greenville High School

• Dennis – Ellie Schaufelberger: Senior Student at Greenville High School

• Max – Chris Borwick: Dynamic Campus Employee

• Sandra – Sophie Yaunches: Greenville University Employee

• Annie – Katie Peppler: Greenville University Student

• Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society Members – Nate Wirsing, Genevieve Ahlin, Alea VanDeVelde, & Katie Hunter: all GU students