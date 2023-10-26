Troy Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a female who died as a result of being involved in a two-car traffic crash Wednesday morning, October 25.

The victim is identified as 81 year old Catherine L. Leathers, of Troy, IL.

Leathers was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband. The crash occurred at 7:15 AM at the intersection of US Highway 40 and Bauer Road / Glen Rea Road when the Leathers’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side after driving into the path of a westbound vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

Catherine Leather’s husband was taken to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment. The extent and severity of his injuries are unknown at the time of this release. Leathers was pronounced deceased at Anderson Hospital emergency department after being transported from the scene by Troy Fire Department EMS. Her cause of death is blunt chest trauma.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.