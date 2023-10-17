Unit One Homecoming Change

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming is typically held in December each year, but that will not be the case this school year.

Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman advised the school board this week that the basketball Aces do not have a home game in December and attempts to schedule one have been unsuccessful.

She proposed that the homecoming game be Friday, January 5, 2024. The opponent will be Ramsey.

The four board members in attendance agreed to make that change.

The homecoming coronation will then be conducted Saturday, January 6 in the high school gymnasium.