Unit One’s Early Out Incentive Appears To Be Popular

This past July, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board approved an incentive program proposed by High School Principal Adam Haston. It has been well received by students.

The idea was to give high school students the chance to be dismissed from school early each day.

At this past Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Casie (KC) Bowman reported the program will go into effect this Thursday. According to Haston, 75 to 80 out of the 113 high school students have met the criteria to be dismissed at 2:20 p.m., about 20 minutes earlier than the final bell of the day.

The final period is a study hall.

The criteria include no Ds or Fs, less than three tardies to classes and no unexcused absences.

Student eligibility will be determined on a quarterly basis and parent permission is required.