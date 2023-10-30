Unit Two Academic Foundation Grants Announced

Since it was founded in 1990, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Academic Foundation has raised funds to provide grants to teachers in all district attendance centers.

An announcement was made at the October meeting of the Unit 2 Board of Education regarding the latest grants approved.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the foundation has been tremendous partners and supporters of the district and students. This year the foundation funded 16 grants to the tune of about $22,000. Olson noted all teachers are eligible to apply for the grants. Students in all district schools will benefit from the grants. He encouraged everyone to support the foundation in their efforts to support local students.

Click below for more:

The Academic Foundation also awards college and aviation scholarships and supports the Character Education Program.

High School Principal Kara Harris reported at the school board meeting that the foundation has recently made payments for six students to participate in the Kaskaskia College Now Program and take jump start classes.