Vehicle Theft & Thefts From Vehicles In Greenville

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and thefts from vehicles which occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police received a report that a vehicle was stolen in the Green Gables neighborhood, off of Idler Lane. The vehicle was located in another jurisdiction.

While investigating that theft, police began receiving multiple complaints from individuals in surrounding neighborhoods who were victims. In each instance, someone entered unlocked cars and took multiple items of value.

Police report there is reason to believe the stolen vehicle and thefts are connected to a multi-jurisdictional investigation across multiple counties.

Greenville police remind residents to always lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items from them when they are parked overnight.

Anyone with information about what occurred in Greenville early Tuesday is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 664-2131.