Whitten Joins The FNB

Vandalia native Dalton Whitten has become a junior loan officer at The FNB Community Bank.

Whitten is joining FNB’s Vandalia loan department, where he will help develop and service business and consumer loans in the community.

A 2018 graduate of Vandalia High School, Whitten went to Kaskaskia College where he earned an associate’s degree in agriculture business and animal science. He then graduated from the University of Illinois in 2022 with a degree in animal science.

He is owner-operator of Cumberland Trail Hereford and Whitten Custom Baling.

FNB Chief Lending Officer Ty McNary said Dalton’s involvement in the agriculture industry will be an important asset to the bank’s loan department.