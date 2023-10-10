Witches Night Out Thursday

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Witches Night Out returns this Thursday, October 12, in downtown Greenville.

The first one last year was a big success and Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said this year’s event will be bigger. She said this year there are sponsors and a lot more vendors. There will be karaoke and beverage options from Copper Dock Winery. There will be informational booths with some freebies. The first 100 people who register will receive door prizes and there will be several contests, including best witch’s hat, best group and individual costumes, a best witch’s cackle contest, and much more.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Booths and vendors will be set up on Second Street and possibly on College Avenue, north of the courthouse.

There is no charge to attend. Those attending will have to pay for items they want to purchase.