Murder Charges in New Baden Shooting

The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it issued first-degree murder charges against a man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Four counts of first-degree murder have been issued against 25-year-old Emmet Metzger, of New Baden, Illinois. Prosecutors allege that on Saturday the 4th of November, Metzger allegedly shot and killed Alexis Maki. The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not released.

If convicted, Metzger could spend between 20 to 60 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.

A judge agreed to deny Metzger’s pre-trial release. He was being held without bond at the Clinton County Jail.