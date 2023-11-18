18th Annual GHS Veterans Program

Since 2005, Greenville High School students have presented a special Veterans Day Assembly.

Another one was held last Friday in the main gymnasium, advised more students were involved in this year’s program than ever before.

The guest speaker was Leo Leonhard of Greenville, who was introduced by his daughter, Grace, a senior at GHS. He served 29 years in the Air Force.

Leonhard spoke about what young people can expect when they join the military. Click below to hear him talk about some of his experiences:

Senior Student Mariah Schmidt, who is also CNA, said her job puts her in contact with veterans and has led to her having interesting conversations with them. She urged everyone to express appreciation for the service of veterans.

Click below to hear her comments:

At this year’s program, AMVETS Post 140 posted the colors, the high school band and concert choir performed, veterans in attendance introduced themselves, members of the FFA Community Committee read “The Things They Carried,” students were t flag bearers while the band played “Armed Forces On Parade,” and seniors Gunner Heckman and Ivan Powell played “Taps” on the trumpet.