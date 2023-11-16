Ag In Classroom Grants Awarded In Unit 2

Three teacher grants have been awarded to Bond County Community Unit 2 employees by the Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program, the IIA Foundation and Illinois Farm Bureau.

Recipients are Hannah Jansen, fifth grade teacher at Pocahontas School, Tina Tompkins, librarian at Pocahontas School, and Mindy Jefferson, librarian at Greenville Junior High School.

Grants are provided to help infuse agriculture into the curriculum, according to Kevin Daugherty from Illinois Center for Agriculture Engagement and Ag in the Classroom. They are competitive, and a panel of judges selects the winners.

Susan Moore, director of the IIA Foundation, said the grants provide resources so teachers can engage and inspire students.