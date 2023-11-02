Ameren Illinois Linemen Score Hardware At International Lineman’s Rodeo

Teams and apprentices from Ameren Illinois crossed the stage several times and collected some serious hardware for their efforts at the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas, Oct. 13-14.

“It was one of our best all-time efforts at the international competition,” said Craig Gilson, retiring VP of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois. “Everyone competed safely and gave their best efforts in front of family, friends and coworkers. This is a proud moment for Ameren Illinois.” Journeyman Lineman Jacob Carr (Beardstown), Buck Rodgers (Champaign), and Ted Brinkoetter (Decatur) finished fifth overall in the Best of the Best competition. Ameren Illinois had eight other teams finish in the top 10 along with three apprentices finish in the top 10 in individual events.

Results include:

Journeyman Best of the Best – winning time, 27:11. 58.

5. Jacob Carr (Beardstown), Buck Rodgers (Champaign) and Ted Brinkoetter (Decatur), 30:38.92.

8. Blake Mette (Effingham), Jason Kenter (Mattoon), Clint Dasenbrock (Effingham), 31:51.27.

Journeyman Climb – winning time, 1:22.25

2. Jason Novak (Marion), Clayton Gulley (Marion) and Austin Lewis (Marion), 1:25.24.

4. Jacob Carr, Buck Rodgers, Ted Brinkoetter, 1:30.70

6. Blake Mette, Jason Kenter, Clint Dasenbrock, 1:39.87

Journeyman Hurtman Rescue – winning time, 1:31.97

2. Jacob Carr, Buck Rodgers, Ted Brinkoetter, 1:33.28

4. Blake Mette, Jason Kenter, Clint Dasenbrock, 1:35.21

Journeyman Mystery Event 2, winning time, 11:06.08

8. Jacob Carr, Buck Rodgers, Ted Brinkoetter, 12:41.88.

Apprentice pole climb – winning time, :44.84

4. Kristofer Fiedler (Champaign), :50.87.

6. Chase Elson (Tuscola), :53.88.

Apprentice Hurtman Rescue – winning time, 1:11.97

10. Braden Weder (Tuscola), 1:19.59.

The event this year had more than 1,300 participants (876 journeyman and 440 apprentices) competing from across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Jamaica and Brazil. The competition gives the linemen an opportunity to showcase their skills, promote safety and raise public awareness.

Journeyman lineman Jason Novak and Vice President Craig Gilson led the “Climbin’ for Kids” fundraiser leading up to the event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Novak, Gilson, and an Ameren Illinois lineman presented the research hospital with a check for more than $107,000.