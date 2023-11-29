Another Successful & Festive Come Home For Christmas

It has become an event many people mark on their November calendars.

The Greenville Come Home For Christmas event was held this past Saturday and attracted a big crowd.

Greenville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine McNamara was happy to see area residents flock to downtown Greenville to kick off the holiday season. She said the weather was cold, but otherwise good. This was her sixth “Come Home” event and she said she believes it was the biggest crowd in that time. She also predicted more entries in the lighted parade in future years.



The lighted parade was a popular attraction and the Greenville Public Works Department always comes up with an interesting entry. This year employees built a large house on wheels. McNamara said it was a large undertaking that involved their staff and families being part of the presentation.



Among the other attractions were Santa and Mrs. Claus, a large model train display and the skating rink.

The 2024 Come Home For Christmas will be Saturday, November 30.