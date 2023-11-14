Applications For Canned Food Drive Available

Applications are available now for those wanting food baskets through the 2023 Bond County Community Canned Food Drive.

Applications can be obtained at village halls in Bond County. They can also be picked up in Greenville at the Greenville Police Department, Bond County Health Department, BCMW and the food pantry at the Bond County Senior Center.

The deadline to submit applications to the Greenville Police Department is December 6.

Food baskets will be distributed December 9 at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville.