Apprenticeship Week At KC

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has approved a resolution in recognition and support of National Apprenticeship Week, which starts November 13.

Three KC students’ apprentices and two representatives from KC’s newest manufacturing partnership, Intermountain Electronics, attended the signing of the resolution.

KC Dean of Workforce Engagement and Industrial Career Service Joy Fitts said the college has a growing apprenticeship program, in addition to strong regional partnerships to combat the skills gap in the manufacturing and vocational trades.

She said this provides local employers the opportunity to gain skilled workers to succeed in local, in high-demand careers.