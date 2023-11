The Bond County CEO Class of 2024 is conducting its big fundraising event Saturday, December 2 at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Local celebrities will show off their moves in what has been billed as “Dancing With Bond County.” Those in attendance can vote for their favorite dancer.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Double J Doggie Play N Stay and Collective Closet in Greenville.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.