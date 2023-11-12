Bond County New Voter Cards Coming

Registered voters in Bond County will soon be receiving new voter registration cards in their mailboxes.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel the cards were put into the mail this week. The purple card will go to every registered voter in the county. It’s done every two years.

Click below to hear more:

The county clerk spoke about what to do with the card. She said you don’t have to show it when you vote, it’s solely for your information. Your polling place and taxing districts are included on the card.

Click below for more:

For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.