Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 30 of Breese, has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for second degree murder.

Recently in Clinton County Circuit Court, Navarro-Lopez was given 19 years in prison for his involvement in the November 2022 death of Marcos Chavez-Xiloj.

The defendant pleaded guilty to second degree murder this past summer.

The charge alleged Navarro-Lopez stuck the victim in the head during a fight, while the two were near Carlyle Lake.