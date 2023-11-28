Candidates File In Bond County

Monday was the first day for candidates to file petitions to run in the 2024 primary election.

Two incumbents filed in Bond County to seek re-election to their county-wide offices.

Dora Mann is seeking re-election as state’s attorney and Anthony “Tony” Brooks is running for another term as coroner. Both are Democrats.

Mann was appointed the first female state’s attorney in Bond County history in late 2018. She was elected to a four-year term in 2020.

Brooks will be seeking his fourth, four-year term. He has been Bond County coroner since 2012.

Incumbent Bernard “Butch” Myers, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the Bond County Board in District 2. He was elected in 2022 and ended up with a two-year term.

Also on the March 19 primary election ballot will be the offices of supervisor of assessments, circuit clerk, and Bond County Board District 4.

Precinct committeemen will be elected in the primary.

On Monday, four individuals filed petitions as candidates.

Running for re-election are Democrats Donald Albert in Central 3 and Joseph Whalen in Pleasant Mound 2.

Republican Joshua C. Hill is seeking re-election in Shoal Creek 1. Laura A. Myers, a Republican, has filed as a candidate in the Lagrange Precinct.

Petitions will be accepted by the Bond County clerk through Monday, December 4.