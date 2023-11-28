City Buys Old Dollar General Building

To provide more parking in the downtown area, the City of Greenville has purchased the former Dollar General building, located at the intersection of Third and South streets.

The purchase price is $200,000.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp provides more information about the deal. She said it has been a common complaint that there’s not enough parking downtown. She pointed out with the sports bar coming to the former Watson’s building, more parking would be necessitated. There will be six spots reserved in the parking lot for the sports bar building. Some will be for apartment tenants and some for staff of the restaurant.

The Greenville City Council approved the property purchase contract.

The city had originally planned to give the owner a letter indicating the property was worth more than the $200,000 being paid. The city manager told WGEL it has been learned the owner doesn’t need the $75,000 tax write-off letter so it will not be issued.

Closing on the property is to occur no earlier than May 1. 2024.