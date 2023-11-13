City Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 in the municipal building.

On the agenda is the tax levy, a request from Dave Willey for a revolving loan to reopen the Globe Theatre, a resolution and TIF agreement with WGO Investments for the downtown Watson’s building, a proposal for the city to purchase the old Dollar General building for a new parking lot, a resolution to sell a small parcel to The Bridge church, and an ordinance to allow year-round camping and possession of alcohol in the public park and camping areas at Buzzard Bay.

There is also a contract with DMS Contracting for curb cutting at five locations as part of the Safe Routes To Schools project.

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.