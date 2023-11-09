City Lake Committee Meets Again

The Greenville Lake Committee met November 6 for the first time in almost a year.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp reported the city’s campground at Buzzard Bay made $4,443 this past year, with proceeds from marina boat slip rentals totaling $135.

The city changed it campground operations, no longer allowing annual rental of spaces. The city manager said the city had previously been getting about $1,000 a year in campground site rentals.

She did tell the committee she may open yearly rental of four boat slips in 2024.

Fuel dock revenue was $21,762, about $1,540 over expenses.

Revenue from fishing tournaments held this year at Governor Bond Lake was $280.

Hollenkamp reported the city is applying for a state grant which would provide funding for an ADA campsite, bird houses, fish feeders, a playground and a bathroom with a shower house at Buzzard Bay.

She also said nothing will be done in the near future regarding a campsite near the Idler Lane boat ramp.

Topics discussed by committee members included seawalls and ecology at the lake, and personal watercraft safety.

In previous meetings, siltation in the lake was a major topic of discussion. It was on this agenda, but was tabled after the city manager reported the city engineer could not attend and he was needed to present information about the issue.