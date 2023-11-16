City Loan To Globe Theatre Approved

The Greenville City Council took action Tuesday night which will allow The Globe Theatre to reopen.

The Globe has been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker said the city’s options to incentivize Globe owner Dave Willey to reopen the theatre were limited. He reported when the downtown TIF district was created, Willey was city manager and intentionally left the building out of the TIF district, so that was not available.

The council unanimously approved a motion to provide Willey a revolving loan, with a large part of it being forgiven.

Walker spoke to the council noting the theater being closed is one of the things officials are asked about the most. The city reached out to Willey to gauge his interest in opening. Walker said the city was left without any tools to re-incentivize Willey to reopen other than the revolving loan fund.

Walker said the agreement is something that’s never been done before and because of the immediate nature of the matter, the city couldn’t swing and miss on this issue.

The terms of the loan are $149,646 over a 5 year term at 1 percent. A portion will be forgiven every year. Willey will not pay principal in the first year, but he will in the second and the total increases each year. Willey’s total payment will be $19,200 with a forgiveness of #134,046.

The loan is guaranteed to keep the theater open for five years and the city will get the money back if it does not, or if it is sold. The building was put up as collateral in the loan and some work will be required on the building.

Twenty items are on the list to be addressed with money from the loan. The highest costs include heating and air conditioning repairs, a complete new roof, improving the front exterior of the building, and projector service and startup.