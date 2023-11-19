City Manager Recommendation On Tax Levy

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp originally told the city council she would recommend a two percent increase in next year’s tax levy.

When the topic was brought up at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Hollenkamp quickly told council members she had changed her mind and favored no change.

She said with everything that has happened recently with local taxes, she thinks the city should give citizens a break this year.

The levy must be approved by the council next month because it has to be submitted to the county clerk no later than the final Tuesday of December.