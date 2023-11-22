Come Home For Christmas This Saturday

In recent years, Thanksgiving has always been followed in Greenville with the Come Home For Christmas celebration.

The event is back this year and will be presented by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and City of Greenville on Saturday, November 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. on the downtown square.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said many of the traditional activities will be back, including vendors, model trains, free food from local churches, the iceless ice skating rink, and more. There will be new food offerings, as well. The Greenville FFA will have a petting zoo and there will be a Mouse House for kids to shop. The lighted parade steps off at 6 PM. If there is rain, the skating rink will be moved to the First United Methodist Church.

The model trains will be set up in the Watson’s building, and the petting zoo will be on Main Street. Story time with Christmas Belle is scheduled at The Freckled Press book store from 4 to 5 p.m. Ice skating is from 5 to 8.