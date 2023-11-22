Council Approves Agreement For Downtown Restaurant/Sports Bar

At its latest meeting, the Greenville City Council approved a resolution and TIF agreement which will pave the way for a restaurant/sports bar to go into the Watson’s building in downtown Greenville.

The agreement is with the developer WGO Investments.

According to City Manager Jo Hollenkamp, WGO will invest at least $2 million into the project.

She stated on the day of property closing, the city will disperse $375,000 for the purchase of the building. On opening day, up to $215,000 in TIF-eligible expenses will be reimbursed, and on the one year anniversary of the opening, the city will reimburse up to $215,000 in TIF/business district eligible expenses.

According to the city manager, the investment will be supported through TIF increment taxes of approximately $649,652 over the life of the TIF district. Business district revenue will be around $585,000 over the next 10 years, and regular sales tax revenue is also expected to be about $585,000 over the next 10 years.

Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker said the first floor will have a sports bar type restaurant with a speakeasy/bar on the lower level. The second floor will have at least two more apartments. The full investment in the building will be 2.5 to 2.5 million dollars.

Click below to hear more:

Over the next 10 years, the total anticipated revenue is estimated at $1.8 million while the total investment by the city will be $805,000 paid out of TIF and/or business district funds.

It was reported the developer would like to begin in January with an opening in the summer.