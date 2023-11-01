Council Rejects Demolition Bids

The City of Greenville continues to work toward the establishment of an outdoor plaza in downtown Greenville.

Part of that plan is the demolition of three buildings along North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.

The city council met in special session Monday evening and approved a motion to reject all bids and rebid the project. The vote was 3-0 with Blake Knox, Ivan Estevez, and Lisa Stephens in attendance.

The council conducted no discussions on the two bids that were received. Those bids, opened on October 12, were $393,000 and $408,300.

The proposal is to tear down the FP Joy building, former law building of Douglas Marti and the building formerly used by Bond County as an office annex. The city owns all three buildings.

While Greenville has received a state grant for the plaza, the demolition costs will have to be paid from city funds.