County And SSD Budgets Approved

The Bond County Board has passed a deficit budget for fiscal year 2024.

Meeting Tuesday night, the board voted 4-1 to approve the budget, tax levy and appropriations ordinance. Wes Pourchot voted no.

The action was taken after the board met with department heads last week regarding their individual budgets.

In making the motion, Board Member Jeff Rehkemper said the county’s biggest problem is the State of Illinois, especially due to the state Safety Act and the loss of revenue due to it.

The new budget, which goes into effect December 1, lists a projected deficit of $1.5 million, however that figure includes expenditures of $1.34 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, that has been receive, but will be spent the next fiscal year.

Taking that into account, the actual projected deficit is $174,000.

The board approved a tax levy of $3,624,015, which is 4.98 percent over the amount of taxes extended this past year.

The county board also met as the Special Service District ambulance Board.

The tax levy was set at $110,000 using a maximum tax rate of 10 cents.

The budget was passed 5-0. Expenses are predicted at $93,000, which would leave a balance of $17,000.