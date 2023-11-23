County Board Holds Final Meeting of November

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and received comments by four residents, who expressed concerns about culverts and a bridge.

During the meeting, Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle talked about road maintenance plans for next year. Improvements are being planned to Bauman Road, Pocahontas Avenue from Pocahontas toward Grantfork, Shawnee Road, and possibly on the North Pokey Road.

The motor fuel tax resolution for road maintenance next year was approved by the board. The appropriation is one million dollars.

The board granted a special use permit to Tom Devore, as recommended by the County Zoning Board of Appeals.

Devore plans to operate a small rural business in an agriculture district, using an ag building on his property to manufacture egg rolls and crab Rangoon. He told the zoning board that once the manufacturing process is developed, he plans to move the operation to a larger, new factory near the interstate.

The board received a report on the 2022 audit from Scheffel Boyle. The auditor presented a clean opinion.

Permission was granted to use the courthouse lawn this Saturday, November 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. for the Come Home for Christmas event.