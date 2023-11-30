County Health Board November Meeting

Good financial news was heard by the Bond County Board of Health at its November 27 meeting.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported that in October the department posted an overall cash gain.

The increase was attributed to improved financials in the home health and hospice departments, in addition to continued high volumes in the dental clinic.

Eifert indicated the health department is still waiting for three state grants. He said when they are received, and county tax revenues are obtained, additional positive financial results will be realized.

In January, Eifert will begin his term as president of the Illinois Association of Public Health Administrators. He said he recently attended a meeting of the Illinois Public Health Association that involved setting legislative priorities for 2024.

Over the past few months, Bond County Health Department members have been receiving updates about individual departments. For November, Becky Dothager presented information about the Dental Clinic, which is open five days a week with one full-time dentist, two part-time dentists and two dental hygienists.

An additional part-time dentist will be added in the upcoming weeks to increase available dental appointment times.

The clinic is serving 500 to 550 patients each month.

Appointments are currently scheduled into August of next year, so no new patients who live outside of Bond County are being accepted at this time.

Eifert advised there has been considerable discussion about ways to provide highly-needed dental services, including renovations that would increase capacity.

The department has received a $20,000 grant from Delta Dental of Illinois which is to be used for service expansion.