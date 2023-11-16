County Taxing Districts Receive Some Money

Real estate tax bills in Bond County were sent late this year, and that has affected taxing districts regarding their income.

Although the first installment due date is not until the end of this month, Bond county Treasurer Colleen Camp has taken some action to help.

Camp sent some tax money to all districts on November 10.

Camp said payments have been coming in very well from real estate owners, with many paying both installments at one time.

The due date for the first installment of taxes is November 30 and the second installment due date is January 30.