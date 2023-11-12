Courthouse Clock Telling Time Again

After a long time of being inoperable, the clock on the northwest corner of the Bond County courthouse lawn is working, thanks to repairs paid for by the City of Greenville.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday during the noon hour to commemorate the completion of repairs to the clock. Attending were Greenville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine McNamara, Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp, Greenville Mayor George Barber, city council members Blake Knox, Lisa Stephens, Kyle Littlefield, and Ivan Estevez; members of the Downtown Plaza Committee Myra Mollet, Scott Darnell, and Jane Nelson; and Curt Thacker and Ryan Champ.

City Manager Hollenkamp reported the cost to repair the clock was around $13,000.

Mayor Barber said the city now wants the pole and top sign repainted.

Hollenkamp feels getting the clock in working order was important. She says it’s almost a sign for the city, showing that we’re open for business. This is the first step in the downtown revitalization. She said the next step will be the Second Street Plaza demolition, which will begin sometime after December 3.

Click below to hear more:

The clock is one of the first things visitors see when coming into the downtown area from the west on Route 127.

Other members of the Plaza Committee are Kenny Hampton and Ryan Thomason.