Farm Heritage Wonderland Opens Friday

The American Farm Heritage Museum’s Christmas Lights Wonderland opens Friday, November 24. It will be open nightly, from 5 to 9 p.m. through December 31.

Area residents are invited to see the sights and sounds of the holiday season. They can walk or drive through the display. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

You can meet Santa Claus on Fridays and Saturdays, and the Lil’ Red Barn will be open every night, offering cookies and hot chocolate.

The North Pole Express train will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, at $5 per ride.

The Hill’s Fort 1800’s Christmas will be open Fridays and Saturdays.