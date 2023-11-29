First Installment Tax Deadline Thursday

The deadline for payment of the first installment of real estate taxes in Bond County is Thursday, November 30.

Taxes can be paid in person at the county treasurer’s office at 206 West Main Street in Greenville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payment can also be placed in the secure drop box outside the treasurer’s office.

Online payment is open at BondCountyIL.gov/treasurer/

Taxes can also be paid by mail or at most banks in the county. When paying by mail, send the appropriate payment stub and a check. At a bank, take the entire statement with you.

The deadline to pay the second installment is January 30, 2024.